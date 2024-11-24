Chilly Thanksgiving week with rain and snow chances

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds will lead to a 30% chance of showers after midnight. Expect lows in the upper 40s, with a south wind around 10 mph. Rainfall amounts should remain light, but roads may become damp by morning.

TOMORROW

Showers are likely through the first half of the day, with patchy drizzle lingering into the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. Southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph will occasionally gust up to 20 mph. Rainfall totals should remain under a tenth of an inch, but keep an umbrella handy for any midday plans.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Rain chances taper off before midnight, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Lows will drop into the low 30s as winds shift to the northwest, with gusts up to 20 mph. Travelers returning home from holiday errands may encounter minor reductions in visibility due to residual moisture.

TUESDAY

Sunshine makes a brief comeback, but brisk northwest winds will keep highs in the low 40s—a reminder of late November’s chill. Bundle up if heading out for errands or work.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Skies will turn mostly cloudy again, with temperatures falling to the low 30s. Winds will become light and variable, setting the stage for an unsettled midweek.

WEDNESDAY

A 40% chance of rain develops after midday, accompanied by mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Calm winds early will turn southeast by the afternoon, ahead of a developing storm system. This could impact pre-Thanksgiving travel, so plan accordingly.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain becomes likely overnight, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Northeasterly winds will increase as the system strengthens. Precipitation could transition to a rain/snow mix by morning, especially north of Indianapolis.

THURSDAY

A wintry mix of rain and snow is possible, making for a gray and potentially sloppy holiday. Highs will hover near 40 with gusty north winds up to 20 mph. Those traveling should remain cautious of slippery conditions, particularly on bridges and overpasses, as light accumulations are possible in some areas.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered rain and snow showers could linger into the early evening before tapering off after midnight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-20s as skies remain mostly cloudy. Be prepared for a cold and icy end to the Thanksgiving festivities.

7 DAY FORECAST

The upcoming week sees unsettled weather and cooler temperatures. Rain dominates the start of the week before transitioning to a mix of rain and snow Wednesday into Thanksgiving. Highs will range from the mid-50s Monday to the upper 30s by the weekend, with lows dropping well below freezing. Travelers should plan for potentially slick and windy conditions through midweek, especially on Thanksgiving. Looking ahead, Friday into the weekend will remain dry but chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.