Chinese restaurant’s food permit in danger after 22 critical violations

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Ichiban Sichuan restaurant is in danger of closing after 22 critical health violations in 2018.

This public website shows Ichiban’s health violations and how they have progressed throughout the years.

Tippecanoe County Health Inspector Craig Rich said the department has attempted several times to work with the restaurant to fix the issues but the violations continue at the restuarant, 2 S Fourth St.

Rich said typically that once violations reach a $200 fine, an informal meeting takes place.

He said the department had an informal meeting with Ichiban in January.

Rich said it is a long process to get to the point of a formal meeting.

More about the critical violations will be presented at a hearing June 20. That’s when the health officer will decide whether to revoke Ichiban’s food permit.

Ichiban prides itself on traditional Chinese cuisine, but tradition is also part of the problem.

“It’s like something cultural. They think it’s fine in China, but it does not work here,” said Ichiban’s manager Echo Yim. “We have our own rules in the U.S. so, yeah, I want to apologize.”

Some of the 22 critical health code violations include improper hand washing practices, dangerous food storing temperatures and cross-contamination hazards. All concerns Yim said do not exist in China.

“I’ve been trying to translate all the things into Chinese so they can have a list of the rules and they can actually reference to it cause if it’s just by words they do forget some of the time,” Yim said.

The restaurant is confident employees could fix the problems.

“People do make mistakes sometimes, but we are trying to make improvements and we really want to change Ichiban to a better for the customer also for ourselves, too,” Yim said.