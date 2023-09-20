‘Choose Your IPS’: Superintendent to spell out vision for district’s future

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The leader of Indianapolis Public Schools is ready to spell out her plans for the district’s future.

IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson will deliver her State of the District address Wednesday night at Broad Ripple Middle School.

Dr. Johnson has titled the address: “An Invitation: Choose IPS.”

In excerpts obtained by WISH-TV, she plans to discuss some of the tough choices the district has made since starting as IPS superintendent in 2019.

“In my past few annual addresses, I’ve come to you with stories of the heroism of our team and families in the face of a global pandemic. I’ve come to you with hard budget realities, and asked you to support a referendum that our classrooms and teachers relied on. I asked for your ideas and your patience as we’ve reenvisioned our district — with more and better choices, but fewer schools. I’ve asked for grace and patience as we implemented those changes. Indianapolis, you never faltered. You never flagged. You never once said, ‘I know it’s for our kids, but you’re asking too much.’”

Dr. Johnson also plans to highlight statistics that show some of the IPS changes are already paying off.

“While much of the country is still experiencing major academic setbacks, we at IPS are already making up ground. We now have a greater share of students at or above pre-pandemic performance in both reading and math, and we’re the only district in Marion County that can make that claim. In fact, among Indiana’s larger districts, we are #1 in 4-year growth in both subjects. This is a nationally significant achievement.”

In her address, Dr. Johnson will also spotlight the district’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“For as long as I can remember, our most exciting offerings were concentrated in neighborhoods that were wealthier and whiter. Now, for the first time, every family in our city can access our best stuff. What was once a privilege, is now a right.” “Diversity is a superpower in today’s world, and no one competes with IPS. We have the city’s most diverse schools and we just want more. So whoever you are, whatever makes you you, and however you learn, we can’t wait for you to join us. We want to be your home.”

WISHTV.com will provide live coverage of the IPS State of the District Address beginning Wednesday at 7pm.