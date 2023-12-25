Christmas Eve house fire near Bargersville causes serious damage to home

A house fire in Bargersville on Christmas Eve 2023 caused serious damage to a home. The family and their dogs safely escaped the fire. (Provided Photo/Bargersville Fire Department)

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A house fire outside of Bargersville on Christmas Eve left the home and garage with serious damage.

The Bargersville Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the fire broke out around 8 p.m. Firefighters were called to a home in the 7500 block of C.R. West 50 South on a report of a house fire.

Responders arrived to find the garage fully in flames, with fire spreading to the home.

Multiple agencies responded to help control the fire. The department says the family and their dogs safely escaped the home but it “sustained serious damage throughout.”

Firefighters are working to figure out what caused the fire.

The department concluded the post saying, “Please keep this family in your prayers as they begin the recovery process.”