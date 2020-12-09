Christmas Help Program provides free groceries Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new partnership between Reverend Michael Hunter Ministries and Martin University aims to provide groceries for families this month.

Reverend Hunter says the goal of the Christmas Help Program isn’t to provide just one meal to the hungry, but to provide a week’s worth of groceries to families that may be unaccustomed to receiving help.

“I tell people this: take the food. Don’t go to the store and buy these groceries,” said Hunter. “Take that money, buy your child something, make sure your utilities are on, do that around Christmas.”

The Christmas Help Program will distribute 550 boxes of food on Friday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. just east of Martin University. It will consist of approximately one week of groceries, including a turkey.

To register, families must call the Christmas Help Line 317-347-1690 no later than Wednesday.

On distribution day, families should drive up to 2182 N. Sherman Dr. stay in their car and receive their box.

Those looking to donate to the Christmas Help Program are also encouraged to call the help line for more information.