News

Christmas Help Program provides free groceries Friday

by: Brenna Donnelly
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new partnership between Reverend Michael Hunter Ministries and Martin University aims to provide groceries for families this month.

Reverend Hunter says the goal of the Christmas Help Program isn’t to provide just one meal to the hungry, but to provide a week’s worth of groceries to families that may be unaccustomed to receiving help.

“I tell people this: take the food. Don’t go to the store and buy these groceries,” said Hunter. “Take that money, buy your child something, make sure your utilities are on, do that around Christmas.”

The Christmas Help Program will distribute 550 boxes of food on Friday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. just east of Martin University. It will consist of approximately one week of groceries, including a turkey. 

To register, families must call the Christmas Help Line 317-347-1690 no later than Wednesday.

Trending Headlines

On distribution day, families should drive up to 2182 N. Sherman Dr. stay in their car and receive their box.

Those looking to donate to the Christmas Help Program are also encouraged to call the help line for more information.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Duke Energy Foundation grant to upgrade state forest

Business /

Trump looks past Supreme Court loss to new election lawsuit

Politics /

Foellinger Foundation awards millions in grants

Business /

Design team selected for 16 Tech bridge project

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.