Christmas Help Program seeks families in need, donations

An undated view from The Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries Christmas Help Program distribution. (Provided Photo/Marian University)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries will again this holiday season distribute boxes of food to people who need help.

Each of this year’s 700 boxes will have a week’s worth of groceries and a turkey.

Martin University and Indiana Black Expo will join the ministries in distributing the food in a drive-thru effort starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at 2182 N. Sherman Drive. That’s at the university located just north of the I-70 underpass for North Sherman Drive.

To be considered for what’s called the Christmas Help Program, people can call 317-347-1690 through midnight Dec. 8. People will need to provide the family size, names, addresses and phone numbers, and items that family may need. At the time of pickup, people will need to provide valid driver’s licenses or state-issued IDs.

“We will return all calls,” said a news release from the ministries.

To donate to the effort, go to the ministries’ website or send donations through Zelle to 317-847-7369.

The ministries have served Indianapolis since the 1990s, according to its website.