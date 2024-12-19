Christmas in the Village Christmas Crawl happening this evening in Zionsville

You might be "crawl"-ing home to the Christmas tree after a bit of Thursday night fun in Zionsville. (WISH Photo)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — You might be “crawl”-ing home to the Christmas tree after a bit of Thursday night fun in Zionsville.

For those 21 and up, the Christmas Crawl will arrive in Zionsville at 5 p.m. and feature over 20 businesses, including Cobblestone, Curious Squirrel, Frances + Parke, and COhatch.

Mike Hanlon, the executive director of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, says the Boone County tradition brings excitement.

“We’re excited to team up with area businesses again,” he said. “All are invited — the ‘big elves’ are invited, 21 and older – to enjoy the seasonal specials.”

The “big elves” will have lots of activities to enjoy, from Jack Frost margaritas and last-minute holiday shopping to an ugly sweater contest that kicks off at 8 p.m.

“It’s an awesome event! People look forward to it every year. It’s a fun and lively event and people dress up,” Hanlon said.

Click here for more information