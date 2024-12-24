‘You’ll shoot your eye out’: Beef and Boards serves up a holiday classic

(MIRROR INDY) — Let me start by saying, I love “A Christmas Story.” It is a Christmas classic. I try to watch it multiple times during the holiday season. Before streaming became a thing and watching a marathon on TV was something of a novelty, the movie was my background noise as I wrapped gifts, or took a nap before baking and cooking. If I missed a scene, I knew I could catch it later.

When I saw “A Christmas Story: The Musical” was the final show for the year at Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre, I knew this was one musical I couldn’t miss.

“A Christmas Story” is one of those movies you know by heart. You anticipate each scene and laugh every time like it’s the first time. At least that’s what I do. And, that is exactly what happened this time — except instead of watching on my couch or in my bed, I sat at a dining table in a theater with hundreds of other people. From their laughter, I think they were having a good time, too.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” did not disappoint. It aligned with the movie, but that didn’t make it feel stale or overdone. Instead, it added a twist that made this classic feel fresh and fun.

All the iconic moments were there — and I mean all the moments. I can’t list every single one, but here are a few to whet your whistle: the pink bunny pajamas, Randy snorting like a pig while eating his dinner, Flick’s tongue and the flagpole, the Old Man’s cussing, and of course the leg lamp.

I wondered if the Santa and Ralphie scene would be included and how they would pull it off. All I will say is it’s in there, and it worked well on the stage.

Ralphie asks Santa for a Red Ryder BB gun during a scene from “A Christmas Story,” showing through Jan. 5, 2025, at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.

(Provided Photo/Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre)

I’ve never been disappointed in the talent I’ve seen at Beef and Boards, and it’s always a treat when a fellow Hoosier is the star. Teddy Wiegand, 11, a sixth grader from Avon, is Ralphie Parker. It’s his Beef and Boards debut, but I couldn’t tell. He owned the stage.

If you haven’t caught a performance yet, you still have time. “A Christmas Story: The Musical” continues at Beef and Boards until Jan. 5. Don’t forget, this musical also comes with an all-you-can-eat dinner buffet.

If you go

“A Christmas Story: The Musical”

🗓️ Now through Jan. 5

📍 Beef and Board Dinner Theatre

🎟️ Tickets are $55-$82, $112.50 for New Year’s Eve event