Church fire results in $1 million in damages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a church fire on the city’s near north side Tuesday.

It happened when crew were dispatched at Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church near West Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and Boulevard Place just before 9:10 a.m. That’s near 25th Street and Capitol Avenue.

The building doesn’t appear to be destroyed, but if you ask church members, the damage runs beyond the structure.

The fire was so large that multiple crews responded. Thick grey smoke billowed from every window, doorway, crack and crevice.

But for church members, the damage is deeper than just the building.

“The building means home. This is my church home,” said Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church Felix Renteria Elder Felix Renteria.

Elder Bill Martin added, “I’m 62-years old now. I was born and raised here.”

The church was built 80 years ago and was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Investigators believe in the basement and moved up, firefighters got the blaze under control in about a half hour. But, not in enough time to prevent extensive damage.

“It does hurt to watch it he destroyed. I can see past the cosmetic damage and I believe that everything will be restored eventually,” said Renteria.

Martin added, “It’s tearing me apart. I just hate to know this.”

As long as the structure is sound, church service will resume in the sanctuary Sunday morning. If not, members will improvise.

“Church will go on,” said Renteria. He added, “At this point I feel like we’ve been bruised, but not broken.”

If you’d like to donate, the church is looking for your time or monetary donations. You can contact Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church at 317-925-3737.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.