Church holds services for 1st time since destructive fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An near north side church didn’t let a fire keep their congregation from worshiping on Sunday.

Last week, Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, near West Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and Boulevard Place, caught fire. Firefighters believe it started in the basement and spread; the building suffered extensive damage.

The church was built 80 years ago and was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

On Sunday, the church held services outside under tents, and Pastor Robert Hall told News 8 the church was still in good shape even if the building wasn’t.

Hall said everything inside the church will have to be replaced, and they hope to use a school across the street for services next week.

If you’d like to donate, the church is looking for your time or monetary donations. You can contact Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church at 317-925-3737.