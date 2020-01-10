Church victimized by metal thieves 5 times in 6 months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Church leaders are getting frustrated as they’ve been victimized by thieves five times in the last six months.

In total, they’ve had 10 air-conditioning units stolen, as well as the catalytic converters in their church vans.

West Morris Street Free Methodist Church near Belmont Avenue isn’t just any church building. It houses five separate congregations a week, as well as the office for Ascent 121, a nonprofit that works with victims of human trafficking.

But the repeated thefts are quickly draining their savings and giving them the feeling the’re sitting ducks.

Rev. Kristen Marble refuses to give up but admits it’s getting hard to remain positive.

There are three new A/C units behind a fence on the back of the church. They were installed after seven units were stolen in July.

But three more replacement units behind another fence are already gone. Most were taken on New Year’s Eve.

The church has a surveillance video of one man seen stealing the units in the summer.

“It’s really frustrating. It feels like we’re going backwards,” said Marble. “There’s a lot better ways we could be spending our time and money for sure.”

Marble adds both church vans were knocked out of commission in between the A/C unit thefts. The catalytic converter in each was either removed or damaged beyond repair, making weekly pickups for seniors and children a challenge.

The five congregations that call the building home include a Hispanic church, a congregation whose building was destroyed by fire and a congregation dealing with a mold problem. The building also houses a weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and a summer day camp.

For some in the church, the crimes signal that it’s time to move after more than a century.

But for most, it’s no surprise, especially when you consider how the church works with others.

“It just demonstrates how much we need to be here,” said Marble. “So in many ways, as difficult as it is, as frustrating as it is, it shows me how much work we have to do.”

Making matters even worse the thief or thieves has first come and stolen one or two units and prepped others for removal on the first night, then come back a week or two later.

Each incident requiring a new deductible payment for insurance.

Rev. Marble said they’ve yet to submit the paperwork for the latest two incidents because some are worried the policy may be canceled.

Lights and cameras which have been in place for years, even extensive welding work on the fence since the first incidents, has not been enough to make the place secure.

Rev. Marble said she’s saddened by the harsh reality of addiction which she thinks brings people to steal from a church.

She admits there’s a few feelings of dread and despair not knowing if the crimes are over or if a thief will come back tonight.

“They could, they could,” she said. “We pray that doesn’t happen but unfortunately we’ve done all we can do and so far that’s not been enough.”

West Morris Street Free Methodist Church has about 120 in the congregation weekly and works on an annual budget of $250,000.

The replacement cost for the 10 A/C units is $45,000.

The catalytic converters are another $3,000 each, but since the vans are 20 years old, Rev. Marble isn’t sure what they’re going to do. They’re currently being housed elsewhere in a garage.

She would like all recycling companies to do their due diligence to make sure they’re not accepting stolen materials.