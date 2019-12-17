Churubusco certified broadband ready

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The town of Churubusco has become certified by the state as a Broadband Ready Community. The town and the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation worked together to complete the necessary steps to apply for certification.

“This certification doesn’t guarantee a new high-speed internet provider, but it shows potential investors that Churubusco has taken steps to prepare and is ready for service,” said Kennedy St. George, Whitley County EDC director of marketing. “Broadband is important to improve the quality of life and economic opportunities for residents and businesses of Churubusco.”

The town council passed its Broadband Ready Community ordinance at its September meeting.

“Town leadership knows just how important broadband is to our community members,” said Mark Pepple, Churubusco Town Council President. “We are proud to do our part to signal to investors that Churubusco is ready for reliable service that will benefit everyone.”

The addition of Churubusco makes 29 Indiana towns and cities as Broadband Ready Communities.