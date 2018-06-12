Cicero officials seek help locating suspect in bank robbery

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Cicero robbery web_1528835081918.PNG.jpg

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Hamilton County are seeking the public’s assitance in locating a man they said robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:20 p.m. at a Key Bank in the 100 block of South Peru Street.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery.

The suspect is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s and stands about 5 feet and 5 inches with a stocky build.

If you have any information on the robbery, you are urged to call Hamilton County Communications at 317-773-1282.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: