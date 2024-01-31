Cierra Ramirez talks ‘Good Trouble’

The series centers around the lives of 20-something residents at Los Angeles’ The Coterie, with Cierra Ramirez, the series star and executive producer, making her directorial debut in an upcoming episode.

This season promises to test the roommates with new challenges in relationships and career opportunities. Amid highs, lows, romance, and heartbreak, The Coterie crew supports each other through the hurdles of adulthood.

In the upcoming episode titled “Party of One,” Dennis faces nervousness as a renowned food critic visits Haven, while Gael and Jay deepen their connection at the studio.

Joaquin and Mariana work on piecing together the loose ends of their investigation.

The series features Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Bryan Craig, Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Josh Pence, and Booboo Stewart.

Cierra Ramirez, a Texas-born Latin American actress, and singer, gained fame for her role in “The Fosters” and is also the executive producer and star of the spinoff series “Good Trouble,” earning her various accolades, including an ALMA Award and GLAAD Media Award nomination.