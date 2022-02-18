Business

Cimtech expanding in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — New Albany-based Cimtech has announced plans to grow its southern Indiana operations. The precision manufacturer says it will invest $2.3 million over the next 10 years to add nearly 14,000 square feet of space and add a small number of jobs.

Cimtech provides a variety of services, including precision CNC machining and turning, fabrication, engineering and wire forming for automotive, medical, aerospace and industrial businesses, among others.

“Cimtech expanding in southern Indiana at its current corporate headquarters speaks volumes about the company’s dedication to its team members, products and our region,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, chief executive officer of One Southern Indiana. “Cimtech’s dynamic manufacturing production and distribution serve not only our area but also regions throughout the United States.”

Cimtech CEO Jesika Young says the expansion will allow the company to “grow aggressively and attract top talent as we continue to build our brand.”

The company did not provide an estimated timeline for completion of the expansion. The five jobs being added over the next several years are expected to pay wages above the average for Floyd County.