Circle Centre Mall sold to Hendricks Properties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle Centre Mall has a new owner with new changes coming its way for downtown residents and visitors.

Hendricks Commercial Properties group announced Wednesday a deal to buy most of the mall in the center of downtown Indianapolis. Hendricks is the same company that operates the Bottleworks District on Mass Avenue, and the Ironworks District on the north side.

Circle Centre Mall has long been considered the centerpiece of the rebirth of downtown Indianapolis.

Simon Property Group opened the mall in 1995 — and the city used it to revive the city’s core.

The sale price has not been revealed.

The Wisconsin-based company also plans a massive investment in the site, looking to transform it with residential space and retail stores. The investment could total as much as $600 million.

The sale follows two years of work by the city and mall ownership to redefine the mall’s future.

According to a news release, the makeup of Circle Centre Development Company has remained relatively unchanged since 1995 when the property opened.

Statements

“The responsible and strategic redevelopment of Circle Centre will have a profound impact on downtown Indianapolis and both residents and visitors who travel here each year,” said Adam Collins, partner at Wallack, Somers & Haas, and legal counsel to CCDC. “Hendricks Commercial Properties is the best caretaker and redevelopment partner we could have wished for. Their track record of stewardship and transforming public spaces in Indiana is unparalleled, and their vision will be critical in reimagining Circle Centre, one of our state’s crown jewels.”

“As Indiana continues to recruit and retain future-focused businesses looking to grow statewide, it is critical for assets like Circle Centre to reflect the needs of the economy of the future,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg. “This property can and should continue to be transformative for our state, and by working with our partners at the City of Indianapolis and a trusted developer like Hendricks Commercial Properties, we will ensure that legacy continues for many years to come.”

“Thirty years ago, Circle Centre Mall defined Downtown Indianapolis as we know it to be,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “With more than $9 billion already in the development pipeline, we’ve created a downtown that innovative businesses want to invest in. The opportunity to reimagine Circle Centre, which sits on more than two city blocks at the heart of our community, represents a monumental transformation, and continues our commitment to strengthening the economic and cultural core of our state. This visionary partnership between Hendricks, IEDC, and the City secures the future of the largest asset in downtown for the next era.”