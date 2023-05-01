Search
Circle City Broadcasting and WISH-TV owner honored on Ben Davis Wall of Fame

by: Jason Ronimous
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Ben Davis Wall of fame recognizes Ben Davis High School graduates who since graduation have demonstrated a high level of achievement in their field of endeavor and/or who have made significant contributions through achievement, service, or leadership.

WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy was inducted Sunday. He is the founder and owner of Circle City Broadcasting

McCoy is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, graduating from Ben Davis High School in 1985.

