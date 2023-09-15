Circle City Classic Director Ed Rogers discusses 39th Annual Event

Watch above for an exclusive glimpse into the highly anticipated Circle City Classic, featuring Director of Events, Ed Rogers. This year’s event promises to be a spectacular celebration, and Rogers will be sharing all the exciting details on the upcoming Classic and parade.

As the Director of Events for Circle City Classic, Rogers plays a pivotal role in orchestrating a memorable experience for attendees. With years of expertise and dedication, he ensures that this annual tradition continues to thrive and bring joy to the community.

Circle City Classic is renowned for its vibrant parade, showcasing dazzling floats, lively performances, and the rich cultural tapestry of Indianapolis. Rogers provides insights into the parade’s lineup, highlighting the diverse groups and organizations that will participate, as well as the captivating performances that spectators can look forward to.

This year’s Classic promises to be a memorable occasion for families, friends, and the entire community to come together and celebrate. Rogers’ appearance on “All Indiana” offers a sneak peek into the festivities, making it an episode you won’t want to miss.

Rogers unveils the exciting plans and captivating moments that await at this year’s Circle City Classic.