Circle City Roller Derby skates into new season for the first time since the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The ladies of the Circle City Roller Derby are back and rolling into its new season after being stopped by the pandemic for two years. The Indianapolis-based league has been competing against other leagues throughout the Midwest since it was founded in 2008.

June 4th marked the Circle City Derby Girls’ first season opener since 2019. All Indiana’s Randall Newsome spoke with a few of the derby girls as they talk about what inspires them about the sport, why they are encouraging others to join, how they stayed connected during the pandemic and what it was like to begin the long awaited new season.

Watch the interview for more, including some of the stories behind the team members’ nicknames.

Click HERE for Circle City Roller Derby events and ticket information for 2022.