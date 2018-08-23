Cirque du Soleil set to take over Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this weekend.

More than 100 people and 21 truckloads of equipment are traveling around the world with the show there are a lot of moving parts to make things go smoothly. It takes about 12 hours to put everything together and then take everything apart and move to the next place.

Although, the team performs most nights, they still need a rehearsal now and again. Publicist Maxwell Batista says it’s a good way to keep the show fresh all the time.

“It’s important for the guys to keep practicing know what they’re doing and also improving the tricks not just for the show tonight but also for the show three months from now,” said Batista. “It’s good to have some difference because it’s a live show in the end so it can be different every time you see it and make it better and also improve the tricks.”

The show Corteo, which means “cortege” in Italian, is according to their website a “joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy, and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and Earth.”

