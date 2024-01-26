Cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana
(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. The typical home value in the United States was $344,000 in December, 3.6% lower than the year before, but in line with seasonal trends. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Jan. 25, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.69%. Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Indiana:
#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN: 12
#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI: 4
#3. Elkhart-Goshen, IN: 2
#3. Michigan City-La Porte, IN: 2
#3. Warsaw, IN: 2
#6. Angola, IN: 1
#6. Bloomington, IN: 1
#6. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN: 1
#6. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN: 1
#6. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN: 1
#6. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI: 1
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#30. Dyer
– Typical home value: $333,964
– 1-year price change: +2.7%
– 5-year price change: +38.1%
– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#29. Needham
– Typical home value: $336,509
– 1-year price change: +5.0%
– 5-year price change: +63.0%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#28. Pittsboro
– Typical home value: $336,779
– 1-year price change: +3.4%
– 5-year price change: +55.0%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#27. Leesburg
– Typical home value: $336,960
– 1-year price change: +1.9%
– 5-year price change: +53.1%
– Metro area: Warsaw, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#26. Syracuse
– Typical home value: $337,467
– 1-year price change: +1.9%
– 5-year price change: +55.8%
– Metro area: Warsaw, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#25. Middlebury
– Typical home value: $342,058
– 1-year price change: +2.6%
– 5-year price change: +45.9%
– Metro area: Elkhart-Goshen, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#24. Whitestown
– Typical home value: $346,078
– 1-year price change: +0.6%
– 5-year price change: +49.6%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#23. New Palestine
– Typical home value: $347,170
– 1-year price change: +2.4%
– 5-year price change: +48.6%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#22. McCordsville
– Typical home value: $347,319
– 1-year price change: +1.5%
– 5-year price change: +52.5%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#21. Cicero
– Typical home value: $348,935
– 1-year price change: +2.1%
– 5-year price change: +54.1%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#20. Noblesville
– Typical home value: $352,679
– 1-year price change: +3.1%
– 5-year price change: +54.8%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#19. Unionville
– Typical home value: $359,245
– 1-year price change: +4.3%
– 5-year price change: +57.6%
– Metro area: Bloomington, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#18. Shipshewana
– Typical home value: $359,591
– 1-year price change: +2.1%
– 5-year price change: +49.5%
– Metro area: not in a metro area
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#17. Shadeland
– Typical home value: $364,112
– 1-year price change: +7.8%
– 5-year price change: +49.8%
– Metro area: Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#16. Granger
– Typical home value: $368,946
– 1-year price change: +3.8%
– 5-year price change: +45.1%
– Metro area: South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#15. Millersburg
– Typical home value: $368,975
– 1-year price change: +2.4%
– 5-year price change: +47.6%
– Metro area: Elkhart-Goshen, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#14. Floyds Knobs
– Typical home value: $369,430
– 1-year price change: +3.3%
– 5-year price change: +39.7%
– Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#13. Guilford
– Typical home value: $369,709
– 1-year price change: +6.5%
– 5-year price change: +58.7%
– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#12. Topeka
– Typical home value: $370,452
– 1-year price change: -0.3%
– 5-year price change: +41.0%
– Metro area: not in a metro area
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#11. Bargersville
– Typical home value: $400,425
– 1-year price change: +1.3%
– 5-year price change: +54.7%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#10. Fishers
– Typical home value: $404,021
– 1-year price change: +2.5%
– 5-year price change: +50.6%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#9. Saint John
– Typical home value: $426,001
– 1-year price change: +1.9%
– 5-year price change: +33.9%
– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#8. Westfield
– Typical home value: $427,699
– 1-year price change: +1.5%
– 5-year price change: +49.4%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#7. Ogden Dunes
– Typical home value: $475,746
– 1-year price change: +1.1%
– 5-year price change: +49.0%
– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#6. Carmel
– Typical home value: $506,078
– 1-year price change: +4.2%
– 5-year price change: +50.2%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#5. Michiana Shores
– Typical home value: $551,194
– 1-year price change: +3.1%
– 5-year price change: +61.4%
– Metro area: Michigan City-La Porte, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#4. Zionsville
– Typical home value: $571,808
– 1-year price change: +3.5%
– 5-year price change: +48.2%
– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#3. Long Beach
– Typical home value: $702,483
– 1-year price change: +3.0%
– 5-year price change: +64.8%
– Metro area: Michigan City-La Porte, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#2. Clear Lake
– Typical home value: $817,499
– 1-year price change: +9.0%
– 5-year price change: +60.6%
– Metro area: Angola, IN
(Provided Photo/Stacker)
#1. Dune Acres
– Typical home value: $880,388
– 1-year price change: +3.4%
– 5-year price change: +47.3%
– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.