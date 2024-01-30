Citizens Energy to replace lead service lines ahead of Public Works project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A critical upgrade in infrastructure is coming, according to an announcement from Citizens Energy Group.

It says it’ll be replacing lead service lines in connection with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works‘ conversion of New York and Michigan streets back to two-way traffic on the near east side of the city.

City leaders say as Public Works crews open up the ground to convert the roads to two-way traffic, Citizens Energy Group crews will replace customer-owned lead service lines with updated infrastructure.

City leaders say this partnership will accelerate the lead service line replacement program.

Brandon Herget, director of Public Works, said during a news conference Monday, “And we’ve seen in other parts of the city that we’ve had these measures take place great development whether that’s in residential or real estate or other businesses.”

Citizens Energy says work should be finished by the end of the week.

