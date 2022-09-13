News

City leaders kicking off annual MLK days of service

A volunteer works on a flower bed during the MLK Day of Service in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for a chance to give back to the community, the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, the MLK Holiday Commission, and the Indiana Black Expo are hosting the annual MLK Days of Service this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, volunteers will work on various beautification projects along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. in the Northwest Landing neighborhood. Event organizers say the goal is to bring people together and honor the legacy of Dr. King.

The MLK Days of Service is typically a one-day event, but the Indiana Civil Rights Commission decided to add an extra day. It goes along with Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order that allows some state employees to spend up to 15 hours of leave time on charitable services.

Volunteer check-in begins both days at 9 a.m. at the Watkins Park Family Center, located at 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Volunteers will be served a light breakfast and a boxed lunch. The event will wrap up at 2:00 p.m.

Volunteers are welcome to sign up online.