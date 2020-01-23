City leaders unveil study’s finding on disparity in contracting process





INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – City leaders on Thursday morning released the results of a disparity study.

The study assessed whether minority, women, veteran and disabled-owned businesses face any barriers as part of the city’s contracting processes.

Among the results were that black and women-owned businesses had a disparity index of 76.

According to the study, anything 80 and less is considered a substantial disparity.

“We have work to do. When this study began, we wanted to make our contracting process more transparent and, above all, fair. With the release of these results, that urge is now even stronger and our commitment, I think is fair to say, is redoubled,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

The study is the beginning of a process that aims to improve transparency and fairness in city contracting efforts.