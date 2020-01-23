Top Video

City leaders unveil study’s finding on disparity in contracting process

Indy Disparity report

Share

by: Staff Reports
Posted:


INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – City leaders on Thursday morning released the results of a disparity study.

The study assessed whether minority, women, veteran and disabled-owned businesses face any barriers as part of the city’s contracting processes.

Among the results were that black and women-owned businesses had a disparity index of 76.

According to the study, anything 80 and less is considered a substantial disparity.

“We have work to do. When this study began, we wanted to make our contracting process more transparent and, above all, fair. With the release of these results, that urge is now even stronger and our commitment, I think is fair to say, is redoubled,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

The study is the beginning of a process that aims to improve transparency and fairness in city contracting efforts.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

by: Jess Vermeulen /


INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – City leaders on Thursday morning released the results of a disparity study.

The study assessed whether minority, women, veteran and disabled-owned businesses face any barriers as part of the city’s contracting processes.

Among the results were that black and women-owned businesses had a disparity index of 76.

According to the study, anything 80 and less is considered a substantial disparity.

“We have work to do. When this study began, we wanted to make our contracting process more transparent and, above all, fair. With the release of these results, that urge is now even stronger and our commitment, I think is fair to say, is redoubled,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

The study is the beginning of a process that aims to improve transparency and fairness in city contracting efforts.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

News /

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

News /

3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in US as China struggles to contain outbreak

Top Video /

Sunday morning forecast

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.