City moves forward with demolition plans for Oaktree Apartments after years of litigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City officials moved forward with demolition and redevelopment plans for a blighted east side property after years of litigation.

The Oaktree Apartments at 42nd Street and Post Road were deemed a “public nuisance” in 2013 by the city prosecutor.

Police had been called to the 336-unit apartment complex at least 372 times during a one-year period before the city filed its nuisance lawsuit in November 2013, according to court documents obtained by News 8.

More than 120 police reports for rape, battery, child abduction, child abuse, assault and other crimes at the Oaktree Apartments were filed between July 2012 and August 2013.

During the same time period, 50 cases involving the complex were opened with the Department of Code Enforcement and the Marion County Public Health Department.

The city reached a settlement with the property owner in December 2016; London-based Indy Diamond LLC agreed to terms including a $10,000 fine and property maintenance requirements.

The company’s failure to comply with settlement terms prompted the city to file a motion for contempt in January 2018, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

A Marion County court ordered Indy Diamond to obtain wrecking permits in July 2018 and gave the company August deadlines to either sell or demolish the complex.

Attorneys for Indy Diamond appealed the decision; the apartments, vacant since 2014, remained standing.

The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the lower court’s decision and affirmed the demolition order in an opinion filed Aug. 15, 2019.

In September, attorneys for Indy Diamond withdrew objections in a separate eminent domain case.

“From a legal standpoint, I think we’re on solid ground,” said Jeff Bennett, the city’s deputy mayor for community development. “From a community development standpoint, we now have a future of wide-open options for the neighborhood.”

The city received multiple bids in early September but had not yet awarded the contract for the Oaktree Apartments demolition, he added.

The site has to undergo environment assessments, utility service disconnection and possible asbestos removal before contractors can proceed with demolition, according to Bennett.

La Keisha Jackson, a City-County Council member representing District 14, said she was “excited” to move toward redevelopment.

“After 15 years of working with the community and city on this nuisance property, I’m proud to be on the front lines to advocate for the far east side,” she said in an emailed statement to News 8.

City development officials plan to gather community input in early 2020 before deciding what to build in place of the crime-ridden apartment complex.

Dennis Jones, a lifelong east side resident, told News 8 he would support plans to build more affordable housing on the property.

Several parents said east side families could benefit from a neighborhood park or community center.

Kenasia Sheppard, who moved to East 43rd Street in 2016, urged the city to build a women’s shelter or rehabilitation facility.

“There are so many people who want help but can’t get it here,” Sheppard said.