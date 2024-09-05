City of Indianapolis fires employee amid sexual misconduct review

City-County councilors said they will make several policy changes after allegations of sexual harassment against Mayor Joe Hogsett's former chief of staff. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The City of Indianapolis has fired a staffer after finding he violated the city’s Workplace Harassment Policy. The city provided a document outlining the termination to News 8’s Kyla Russell.

Matt Pleasant, formerly the administrator of the division of current planning, was fired after being sent notice that the city had received allegations of inappropriate sexual misconduct on July 22. After an investigation the city says it found “overwhelming evidence that supports the allegations.”

The city and Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration has come under increased scrutiny and pressure after several former staffers accused former Hogsett’s former aide Thomas Carl Cook of sexual abuse.

In response, the Indianapolis City-County Council unveiled a plan to address the allegations.

In addition to his former role with the city, Pleasant is also listed as an associate faculty at IU Indianapolis.