Classifying homicides in Indianapolis raises questions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis has recorded 110 criminal homicides in 2018.

The department has also investigated 11 homicide cases that were deemed justified or self-defense this year.

The category has raised questions about why IMPD separates homicides into justified and criminal categories.

“I think, for one, we just need to have homicides rather than classifications. It leads to a lot of confusion,” said Rev. Charles Harrison with the Ten Point Coalition.

However according to IMPD, the department uses the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) categories for crimes.

UCR is designed to provide reliable information for law enforcement across the country. The FBI’s UCR doesn’t record justified or self-defense homicides in a separate category, only criminal homicides.

“You hear people on the streets, when there is a shootout, claim self-defense. I think that is a slippery slope that we don’t want to go down as a city,” Harrison added.

Nashville, Tennessee, is another major urban city that uses UCR to classify homicides.

At this point, IMPD has no plans to change classification categories of criminal homicides versus justified homicides.