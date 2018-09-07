Clear storm drains to avoid flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a weekend expected to be full of rain, Indianapolis is asking residents to do their part to clean roads safe and keep stormwater drains clear.

Dillon Day lives just south of downtown where he said when it rains, it seems to pour in his neighborhood.

“Basically, it just floods right over there. A bunch of cars have a hard time getting through it,” said Day.

On Friday, Day was not happy about the weekend forecast.

“I’m thinking it’s going to be flooded for sure,” he said.

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Randy Ollis expects flooding through early next week.

“Some parts of the area are already saturating the ground. We have reports of already two inches of rain and another two to four inches of rainfall on top of that,” said Ollis.

That rain coupled with debris creates flooding on the streets. That’s why the Indianapolis Department of Public Works has asked neighbors to clean debris in front of storm drains and along streets to prevent flooding. They have also asked people to help out neighbors if they have time and clean in front of their drains as well.

“It’s really people helping themselves by cleaning out some of those obstructions,” said Ben Easley of DPW.

“The rain comes down, and it picks up any kind of debris, and if it brings it to the inlets and it blocks it up, it’s just going to have the storm water sit there in front of their house,” Easley said.

Another big concern on the streets is drivers trying to chance floodwaters.

“More people perish from flooding than from lightning, tornadoes and hurricanes. Flooding is the number one killer in our country. We always say, ‘Turn around and don’t drown,'” said Ollis.

The city will have crews from stormwater rapid response, forestry and traffic on standby this weekend They will be moving debris from roads and closing down streets that have high water.