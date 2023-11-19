Cloudy and wet before Thanksgiving

TONIGHT

Sunday night should be another chilly one with low temperatures just above freeing in Indianapolis and around freezing in smaller town. Winds out of the SE at 5-10 MPH. Skies will be clouding up but rain will stay out of the forecast for the evening.

TOMORROW

Monday will be chilly once again with a high temperature just above 50 degrees in the afternoon hours. The entire day is going to be cloudy, but showers will only try to move in as we move into the later afternoon hours. Wind out of the east at 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday evening will be where the rain really moves into the forecast. Be cautious out there on wet roadways. Temperatures will drop to 45 degrees and wind will be out of the east at 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be quite wet all day long so continue to be on the lookout for wet roadway conditions. Clouds stick around all day as well, keeping temperatures in the lower 50s all day long. Wind out of the south at 10-15 MPH. Rain could continue to fall as we move into Tuesday evening as well.

8 DAY

After Tuesday, we’re expecting showers to settle down after helping with our drought conditions that still plague the Indiana ground. By Wednesday, skies start to clear out. After skies clear out, high temperatures will go from the lower 50s to the mid to upper 40s. Nighttime lows will drop below freezing on those days.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 degrees and a breeze out of the southwest at 10-15 MPH. The weekend following the holiday looks to cloud up again with more rain possibly sneaking into the forecast by Sunday. Plenty of clouds will hold firm as we move into the forecast next weekend and beyond.