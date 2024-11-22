Cloudy, cool, and damp Friday |Nov. 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quite weather settles in for the weekend with warming temperatures.

This morning:

Cloudy and cold conditions continue here early this morning. We’re also keeping a careful eye out for some light drizzle draped across the area. Temperatures are hovering in the low to mid 30s, and the winds have lowered quite a bit during the overnight hours.

Friday:

Clouds will hang tough today; there will be some on-and-off drizzle through the morning and early afternoon hours. Despite that, the temperature should be a touch warmer but cooler than average, with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Friday night:

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue overnight, and we should remain quiet. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 30s.

Saturday:

We will begin our Saturday with mainly cloudy conditions with gradual clearing by late afternoon. Temperature still remains on the cool side. High temperatures top out into the mid-40s.

Sunday:

Nice warm-up on Sunday to wrap up the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and a strong southwesterly wind. Highs will top out into the mid and possibly upper 50s.

Rain returns Monday?

Clouds will increase Monday with mild temperatures. A cold front will march through the state by the afternoon hours, sparking some scattered showers. Indications of measurable rainfall is less than a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will also slide following the frontal passage on Monday afternoon.

Active for the holiday?

As we get closer to the holiday, the forecast looks a little uncertain. It does look like the activity will ramp up across parts of the Midwest and the midsouth, which could lead to a few rounds of precipitation. Over the holiday weekend. It also appears that we’ll get a decent shot of chilly air coming in starting Tuesday with numbers struggling to get out of the 30s heading into the busy travel day on Wednesday and for Thanksgiving itself.

Cold settles in:

It also appears that we may have flipped that switch. Beyond the holiday weekend, the 8 to 14-day outlook, which takes us into the beginning of December, has very strong signals of running colder than normal for the beginning of the month.