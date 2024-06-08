Search
Cloudy Saturday with a chance of showers mainly south

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comfortable air stays locked into place this weekend. There is a complex of storms to our west which will weaken as it passes in the coming hours.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected for today. A complex of showers and storms will pass through southern Indiana later this morning into the early afternoon which will bring showers mainly south of I-70. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies remain in place. A weaker boundary will bring isolated showers to the area as it falls through central Indiana. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Clouds will be in the process of decreasing for tomorrow. High temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: We have no major storm system on the horizon in central Indiana. A nearby warm front will drive our temperatures back into the 80s mid to late week. On Friday, a weak cold front may bring the chance of isolated showers.

