Coast Guard releases first image of Titan submersible on ocean floor

New video shows Titan submersible wreckage at the bottom of ocean. (Provided Photo/US Coast Guard)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday unveiled the first image of the Titan submersible resting on the ocean floor, more than 15 months after the vessel tragically imploded during a sightseeing trip to the Titanic wreckage. The incident resulted in the deaths of all five people aboard.

The release of the image, which shows the submersible’s tail cone, comes as a Marine Board of Investigation conducts a hearing to determine the causes behind the catastrophic failure.

The investigation is focused on whether negligence or misconduct, particularly in the construction of the submersible, contributed to the disaster.

On Monday, a former employee of OceanGate, the company responsible for the Titan, provided testimony shedding light on the pressures and challenges faced during the vessel’s development.

Tony Nissen, a former engineering director at OceanGate, described the company’s CEO as being resolute in his demands: “He would fight for what he wanted and he wouldn’t give an inch, much at all.”

Tym Catterson, a former OceanGate contractor, recounted his concerns about the vessel’s integrity. “I told him I think it’s underbuilt, I can’t make the numbers work.”

The CEO, who was among those who perished in the disaster, was reportedly insistent on pushing forward despite the warnings.

The investigation continues to explore the potential role of these factors in the tragic implosion of the Titan submersible.

OceanGate suspended all exploration and commercial operations in July 2023.