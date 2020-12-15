Cold afternoon

A cold start to the day with temperatures in the lower 20s with a mostly clear sky. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds this afternoon. Tonight lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Snow will start early Wednesday morning making for a messy at times morning drive. Snow will continue to fall through much of the day with highs in the lower to mid 50s. By the end of the day most spots will be between 1-2″ of snow with a few isolated spots near 3″.

A slow warming trend will occur to wrap the work week as the snow moves out. Thursday will be a warmer day with highs breaking into the lower 40s. Friday highs will continue to warm to the lower to mid 40s by Friday afternoon.

This weekend looks split for right now with a light mix possible Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. Dry and mostly cloudy Sunday and through early next week with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.