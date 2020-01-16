Cold day with sunshine!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with clouds. Feel-like temperatures will be cold, starting in the mid-teens. Highs won’t budge a whole lot for Thursday, most spots will warm to the lower 30s with decreasing cloud this afternoon. Tonight lows will fall to the lower 20s.

Friday will be a day of change as a cold front approaches the area. Clouds will thicken up through the morning and afternoon. A mix of precipitation with freezing rain, sleet and snow. That will be brief with no snow accumulation expected. Overnight precipitation will transition to showers and will stick around for most of the morning. Temperatures will fall through the day as winds pick up making for a windy day. Any leftover precipitation will transition to a few light flurries as temperatures fall during the afternoon. Expect to see daytime highs in the 30s.

Much colder behind the cold front with temperatures diving to the 20s! We’ll see some sunshine and clouds to wrap the weekend. Next week highs will be much colder than the seasonal high with most in the lower 20s to start the workweek. It’ll be a dry start through and we’ll continue to see a dry and quiet stretch through midweek with highs slowly warming through the 20s. By the end of the week, highs will warm to the lower 30s with a wintry mix by Thursday.