Colder air settles in with frost possible early next week | Oct. 13, 2024

TONIGHT

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will return overnight with lows dropping into the mid-40s. West-northwest winds will remain brisk, reaching 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. As the cold air advection continues, expect clouds to increase overnight, though no precipitation is expected.

TOMORROW

Clouds will linger in the morning, but skies should begin to clear by the afternoon as high pressure builds in. Despite the sunshine, it will be much cooler, with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60°F. Northwest winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, adding a chill to the air. This will be the beginning of several cold nights ahead, with frost possible.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly, with lows settling in the upper 30s to around 40°F. Winds will calm to around 5 mph, and patchy frost may develop in sheltered or low-lying areas.

TUESDAY

A slight chance of early morning showers will clear out, leaving mostly sunny skies with highs only in the low 50s. North winds at 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph, will reinforce the cool air, making it feel even colder. Temperatures will struggle to reach seasonal norms, and frost could be an issue again overnight.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds will stay light at 5 to 10 mph. Another round of frost is possible, particularly in rural areas, as temperatures dip close to the frost threshold.

WEDNESDAY

Areas of frost are likely in the morning before temperatures slowly rise under mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid-50s, but northwesterly winds will stay light at 5 to 10 mph, keeping things cool.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Widespread frost is expected after 5 AM, with clear skies and lows dropping to the mid-30s. Calm winds will allow temperatures to fall quickly, raising concerns for frost and even a light freeze in rural areas.

7 DAY FORECAST

The next few days will feature colder than average temperatures, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Frost will be a concern early in the week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with a potential freeze in rural areas by midweek. By the weekend, milder temperatures will return as the pattern shifts, bringing back more seasonable weather and the possibility of a late-week warmup.