College Avenue bridge over Fall Creek set to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready for a new detour when you come downtown.

The College Avenue bridge over Fall Creek is closing on Monday.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said the bridge was first built in 1905 and is need of some repairs.

It will be closed until Nov. 17.

Daniel Parker, the Public Works director, discussed on News 8’s “Daybreak” why the work is being done now amid ongoing road work downtown.

“With College, we wanted to get it done before winter. If you see some of the cracks, the condition of the pavement and the sidewalks, and there was actually a car that drove off the side and took off a railing on the side of the College Avenue bridge. We wanted to get it done before winter and we had federal funding to get the job done.”

Parker said Citizens Energy Group is speeding up its nearby work on Meridian Street at 28th Street. It’s been closed since January. That project was not set to open until the end of October but will instead open Monday, the same day the College Avenue bridge is set to close.