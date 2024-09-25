Colombian doctor revolutionized Hispanic health care in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passion helping others and a vision for a healthier future drives Dr. Alfredo Lopez-Yunez.

He chose Indianapolis as his new home and established The Alivio Medical Center, which is dedicated to serving the Indiana Hispanic community.

Lopez-Yunez came to the United States from Colombia in 1993. “The medical training here, particularly for specialties, is like no other. I like genetics, so I wanted to do something with genetics or neuroscience, and discover something, and make a difference in memory disorders or paralysis.”

His journey in medicine began in Tolú, Colombia, a small, resort town along the Caribbean sea. He served as a general practitioner for two years. He was critical in organizing the local health care system and managing a devastating cholera epidemic.

“People died all over the Pacific coast of South America, and then it came to the Caribbean coast of Colombia: diarrhea and dehydration. I learned very early on that it’s not only about giving a diagnosis and giving medication; if you can’t take care of hygiene and social environment, you cannot be successful in health.”

Lopez-Yunez provides essential services in Indianapolis, such as immigration exams and primary care, and addresses the unique health care needs of Hispanic newcomers. “Twenty-two years ago, the main thing was very few places to go … almost no access. Twenty-two years later, many other clinics speak the language and understand the culture.”

He says his work is more than just medicine; it’s about creating a bridge of understanding and support. He sees his clinic is a haven where patients find culturally competent care across all health areas.

“How do we keep people healthier? ‘Healthier’ means mind and body.”