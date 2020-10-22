Colts fans can nominate veterans for a special delivery from Blue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Veterans Day is quickly approaching and the Colts are showing their appreciation but they need your help.

Colts fans can nominate a military veteran or someone with ties to the military for a special delivery from Blue.

The move is part of the team’s Veterans Day celebration.

Colts fans are encouraged to nominate someone for the “Blue deliveries” contest by submitting an interesting or memorable story about their nominee.

Four season tick members will be selected by Colts staff and a Colts fan will be selected randomly from other entries.

Entries are open through Nov. 5.

For more information or to nominate someone, click here.