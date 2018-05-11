Colts ink Quenton Nelson to deal, sign 8 other draft picks

Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Colts’ front office continues to ready the roster for the upcoming season.

The Indianapolis Colts have announced they have signed nine players they selected in April’s NFL Draft, including top pick Quenton Nelson.

The other players the blue and white inked deals with include:

Kemko Turay, DE

Tyquan Lewis, RB

Nyheim Hines, RB

Daurice Fountain, WR

Jordan Willkins, RB

Deon Cain, WR

Matthew Adams, LB

Zaire Franklin, LB

The batch of signings come at an opportune time as the Colts kick off a three-day rookie minicamp Friday.