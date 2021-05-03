News

Colts ‘Kicking the Stigma’ online auction set to get underway

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts are set to kick off an effort to raise awareness about mental health.

Colts owner Jim Irsay and his family created the “Kicking the Stigma” initiative.

Ashley Powell, director of public relations for the Colts, was on Daybreak Monday.

She discussed the goal for the fundraiser, why the Irsay family chose this cause, some of the online auction items of note, where the funds raised will go and it benefit those in need.

The auction will run from May 3-6.

For more information on the online auction, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: 812 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death

Coronavirus /

Robinhood fires back after Warren Buffett slams free-trading app

Business /

Bobby Unser, three-time Indy 500 winner, dies at 87

Indianapolis 500 /

State details $500M regional development initiative

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.