Colts’ Lambeau loss keeps ‘Victory Blazer’ in mothballs

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson #5 stands on the field following an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The season debut of Heather Lloyd’s favorite garment will wait at least one more week. Two games in, there’s no sign of the brilliantly bedazzled blue-on-white blazer that Lloyd dons on WISH-TV’s Daybreak Monday mornings after Sunday victories.

Instead, she had to throw something else together.

“I was so confident the Colts were going to go into Green Bay and beat the (Jordan) Love-less Packers that I didn’t even have a backup outfit planned. It was victory blazer or bust!”

Adorned instead in a slightly less-sparkly ensemble, Lloyd took viewers on a pull-no-punches review of Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the Packers.

“D”Mystifying

Heather led off her game analysis with a defense that, she says, has yet to impress.

“With backup quarterback Malik Willis taking over for Jordan Love, it was incredibly predictable that running the ball would be a key part of the Packers’ game plan,” Lloyd explained. “And yet, the Colts let them do at will. They made some stops in the second half before defensive tackle Deforest Buckner left on a cart with an ankle injury. They also lost rookie Laiatu Latu with a hip injury.”

Air Attack Goes Flat

The flashes of fire the passing game showed against the Texans all but disappeared in Green Bay. Heather says Anthony Richardson will get most of the criticism, but adds there’s plenty of blame to go around.

“The chemistry with the rookie AD Mitchell is just not there yet. The two finally were able to connect in the the fourth quarter after a few more misses,” she explained. “I think we need to send these two off on some kind of male bonding mission to connect with each other. Maybe something like hunting or fishing? But nothing where they can get hurt – so maybe a spa day instead!?”

Heather was a bit mystifed about the last-game disappearance of one of the offensive captains.

“In the fourth quarter, with the Colts somehow still in the game, Jonathan Taylor was on the sideline, even though he put up over 100 yards!”

Managing Minutes

Against the Texans and the Packers, the Colts lost the time-of-possession battle that can make or break games, especially close ones. It was particularly lopsided at Lambeau, with the Packers holding the ball for 20 minutes longer than the Colts.

Lloyd weighed in with a recipe to reverse that trend, including a rather pointed call for the QB to be boring when necessary.

“First of all – the defense is going to have to make some stops. But the offense could really help them out by not turning the ball over or getting stopped early on downs. Last week, we talked about the stuff Anthony Richardson can do that no one else can. Now, we need him to consistently do the stuff that anyone can.”

Heather closed her Week 2 visit by expressing high hopes — but, notably, making no promise — that Week 3 will finally see a win to bring the Victory Blazer out of mothballs.

Tune in next Monday to see what happens!