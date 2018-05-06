Colts linebacker killed in crash receives degree posthumously

STATESBORO, Ga. (WISH) — A member of the Colts who died in a crash on I-70 in February has received his college degree from his alma mater.

The parents of Edwin Jackson accepted the degree during commencement at Georgia Southern University on Saturday.

Jackson’s parents led students in a cheer on their way back to their seats.

Jackson was killed when he and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, were struck by a man that was believed to be driving under the influence, registering a BAC that was nearly three times the legal limit.

You can watch the clip courtesy of Georgia Southern’s Football Twitter below.