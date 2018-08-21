Colts looking to make difference in community with new initative

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Colts have officially launched a new community impact campaign to make a difference in Indianapolis. Players and coaches may be seen wearing the shirts with the hashtag “BreakingBarriers.

Although the shirts made their debut during the Colts and Ravens preseason game, the concept has already been put into motion.

#Breakingbarriers is about connecting to the community and giving back. The black t-shirts are simply a Colts logo on the front with the #Breakingbarriers. On the back are the words “It takes all of us.” It’s a player and club-led initiative with a focus on three parts:

Fostering community dialogue. During the season, Colts players, coaches, and staff will continue to host and take part in events that bring diverse groups of people together to have positive and productive conversations about important community issues.

Inspiring community members. Throughout the year, the Colts will continue to host and take part in activities that inspire Hoosiers to work toward the important goals of the effort. Last year, several players joined students from Indianapolis Public Schools and local police officers at the Peace Learning Center, the city’s award-winning organization that educates, inspires and empowers people to live peacefully.

Funding community initiatives. The Colts have created a new Social Justice Club Fund, which will support local nonprofits working in those important areas. The Colts organization will match contributions from current and former players up to $250,000. Colts players and staff will collaboratively determine the process, timeline and guidelines for the fund.

Coach Frank Reich talked about it after the Colts and Ravens game.

“Today, our players led this initiative to have a t-shirt that talked about that, talked about winning the right way, breaking barriers, uniting, inspiring people, Colts nation, because our players are inspired by our fans, and we want to give back as well,” said Reich. “What the back of the t-shirt says is, ‘it takes all of us.’ we really do believe that as a team and as a community, we can make a huge impact out there and break a lot of barriers, so that’s what the t-shirts were all about.”

The Colts have already reached out to the community with a few events including, “Coffee with Cops,” at Marian University. Colts players visited the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center to meet with youthful offenders and inspire them to change the trajectory of their lives. The team plans to continue making an impact throughout the season.

The Colts team mission statement during 2018 says, “To entertain, inspire and unite by winning the right way,” this program is certainly a good start to that this season.