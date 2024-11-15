Colts offensive lineman ruled out for Sunday’s game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Bernhard Raimann #79 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during warm up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that they were ruling out left tackle Bernhard Raimann for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Raimann suffered a knee injury in the loss last Sunday against the Bills. When Raimann was out with a concussion, Matt Goncalves (third round pick) started in his place.

With Raimann’s injury, the Colts are set to start three rookie offensive linemen in Anthony Richardson’s return as the starting quarterback.

Tanor Bortolini (fourth round pick) is the starting center in place of Ryan Kelly, who was placed on the IR with a knee injury. Dalton Tucker (undrafted) is starting in place of Will Fries, who suffered a season ending fractured tibia in the Week 5 loss to the Jaguars.

The Colts will have wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. back this week, Steichen said on Friday. Pittman Jr. missed last week with a back injury.

The Colts will look to end their three game losing streak when they take on the Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday in New York.

