Colts players enjoying their gift from QB Richardson ahead of Texans game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this week, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson gifted the entire Colts’ roster a pair of Apple AirPods Max.

The entire roster, including the practice squad and players on the injury list.

A value of $549 dollars per pair.

On Sunday, Colts players were seen warming up on the field in Houston, donning their new pair of headphones while getting ready for their first road game of the season.

WISH-TV’s Andrew Chernoff is live at NRG Stadium in Houston this morning, reporting that players all around the stadium are enjoying the special gift from their rookie quarterback.

Watch Chernoff’s video above to see the gift in action, and see an incredible one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone.

Kickoff for the Colts’ AFC South showdown against second-overall pick CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans is set for 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Anthony Richardson and Head Coach Shane Steichen are looking for their first career NFL wins as quarterback and head coach after falling to the Jaguars last week 31-21 at home.

