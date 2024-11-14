Colts players react to Anthony Richardson being the starter

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts beat the Steelers 27-24. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson was benched for two weeks, but on Wednesday Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that he would be the starting quarterback again for the rest of the season.

His teammates were supportive of him when he was benched, and they’re excited for his opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Colts once again.

“Honestly, I’m excited for him,” Colts defensive tackle and captain DeForest Buckner said. “I feel like the locker room, we all knew that at some point he was going to get another opportunity, and I’m excited (about) what he’s going to do with it. He’s had two weeks sitting on the sideline and going through that whole process and everything. The guys always had his back. I’m just excited to see what he’s going to do this weekend.”

“I’m just excited,” Colts running back and captain Jonathan Taylor said. “I’m excited for him because he has a chance to have another opportunity. These chances are few and far to come by in this league, so I’m excited that he has another chance to go out there and display his talent for the world.”

Taylor also saw that Richardson was really locked in and focused in the two weeks that he was the backup quarterback. He said he was before, but he had an edge to him and was making sure that every detail of what he was doing was with a purpose.

Richardson and the Colts will look to end their three game losing streak when they play the Jets in New York. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

More Colts coverage

Shane Steichen explains the decision to start Anthony Richardson

Kenny Moore II doubles down on comments about Colts effort

Steichen responds to Colts players questioning team’s effort

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.