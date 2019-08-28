Colts Pro Bowl TE Eric Ebron returns as WISH-TV player-analyst

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 05: Eric Ebron #85 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown defended by Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron joins the WISH-TV sports team again this season for Colts coverage.

Ebron will join Sports Director Anthony Calhoun in-studio on Sunday nights as WISH-TV’s Colts player-analyst.

Ebron is expected to be one of Jacoby Brissett’s top weapons on offense. The five-year veteran is coming off the best season of his career. He had 14 touchdowns in 2018, helping lead the Colts to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Ebron led all NFL tight ends in receiving touchdowns last season.

Catch Eric on SportsLocker on Sundays at 10:15 p.m. on WISH-TV.