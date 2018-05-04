Colts QB Andrew Luck, author John Green talk books

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck spent Thursday evening in front of a different kind of crowd as he talked about books with Indianapolis author John Green.

Green and Luck hosted “Listen Up: The Great American Read,” a talk at Old National Centre to kick off an initiative to spark conversations about reading and the books that inspire people.

Luck will feature John Green’s newest novel, “Turtles All the Way Down” in his monthly podcast later as his book of the month for May. Green is known for novels “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Paper Towns” and “An Abundance of Katherines.” His newest novel, like “The Fault in Our Stars,” features scenes set in Indianapolis.

“The great thing about reading to me is that it allows you to imagine and understand the lives of other people. I think right now, we are in an extremely divisive time in American history and the ability to get out of yourself and imagine what life is like for someone else has never been more important, and that’s what read does,” Green said.

The “Andrew Luck Book Club” airs on WFYI 90.1 FM on the last Monday of every month.