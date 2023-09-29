Colts QB Anthony Richardson to start Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts spikes the football after running for a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday against the Rams, according to News8’s Andrew Chernoff.

Richardson was placed in concussion protocol after a play in week 2 game against Houston.

Richardson was injured at the end of his second touchdown run of the first quarter of the game against Houston when he was hit hard, crossing the goal line by Houston safety M.J. Stewart.

Richardson did not start last week against Baltimore, a game the Colts won to move to first place in the AFC South.

Richardson and the 2-1 Colts will host the 1-2 Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.