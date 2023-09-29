Colts QB Anthony Richardson to start Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday against the Rams, according to News8’s Andrew Chernoff.
Richardson was placed in concussion protocol after a play in week 2 game against Houston.
Richardson was injured at the end of his second touchdown run of the first quarter of the game against Houston when he was hit hard, crossing the goal line by Houston safety M.J. Stewart.
Richardson did not start last week against Baltimore, a game the Colts won to move to first place in the AFC South.
Richardson and the 2-1 Colts will host the 1-2 Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.