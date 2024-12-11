Indianapolis Colts spread holiday cheer with Shop with a Colt event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Meijer teamed up Tuesday night to bring the spirit of the season to local kids through the annual “Shop with a Colt” event at the Meijer on Pike Plaza Road.

Young participants from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana enjoyed a special shopping spree, selecting toys, clothes, and Colts gear with help from Colts players, cheerleaders, and team mascot, Blue. Each child received a gift card to shop for themselves and their families.

Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell personally donated funds to host children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis and shared his gratitude for the chance to give back.

“Looking back on my childhood and my upbringing, there were plenty of athletes and mentors who helped me get where I wanted to be in life,” Treadwell said. “So I’m just paying it forward and doing my part to help the community.”

The event featured two sessions: the first group, hosted by Treadwell, began shopping at 4:35 p.m., while the second group, including participants from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, began their shopping experience at 5:40 p.m. Each “Big” and “Little” pairing received a $200 Meijer gift card to make their holiday season brighter.

Colts cheerleaders and Blue added to the festive atmosphere, creating lasting memories for the kids and their families.

The “Shop with a Colt” initiative reflects the Colts’ commitment to supporting local communities and spreading joy during the holiday season.

The Colts are coming off of a bye week with a chance to improve their playoff chances when they visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Kickoff is 1 p.m. local time.